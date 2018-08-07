sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,47 Euro		-0,06
-2,37 %
WKN: A2DN8Y ISIN: US91822M1062 Ticker-Symbol: 35V 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEON LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEON LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,467
2,686
10:56
2,47
2,70
11:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC ADR
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC ADR7,440,00 %
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR5,03-0,98 %
UKRTELECOM PJSC GDR0,150,00 %
VEON LTD ADR2,47-2,37 %