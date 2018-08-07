sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Cadogan Ukraine ISO Certification

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Cadogan Ukraine ISO Certification

PR Newswire

London, August 7

Press Release
07 August 2018

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Cadogan Ukraine ISO Certification

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan") is pleased to announce that Cadogan Ukraine (its Ukrainian subsidiary) has been certified as compliant with the ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 standards. The result of the certification process confirms, among others, that the Cadogan's operations are conducted in an environmentally sustainable manner and that the company strives to maintain safe and healthy places of work.

Cadogan is among the first oil & gas companies to be certified as compliant with ISO 45001 standard, which came into effect in March 2018.

Commenting, Guido Michelotti, CEO of Cadogan, said:

"I am very proud of this result; it is a testimony to our company's commitment to operate safely and sustainably, at all levels, whilst also providing an incentive to continue to improve all of our operations."

