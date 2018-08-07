Cumulative PV capacity installed under the scheme reached 90 MW at the end of June. Of this capacity, around 27 MW were deployed in the second quarter alone.The State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine (SAEE) has revealed that total installed capacity under the country's net metering scheme topped 90 MW at the end of June 2018. At the end of March, cumulative capacity under the mechanism stood at around 63 MW, which means that another 27 MW of residential and commercial PV systems were deployed in the second quarter alone. Overall, 4,660 rooftop PV arrays were installed ...

