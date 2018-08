intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

7 August 2018

Directorship update

As announced by Be Heard Group plc, Rakhi Goss-Custard, a non-executive director of intu properties plc, will be stepping down from her role as non-executive director of the board of Be Heard Group plc on Monday 20 August 2018.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary