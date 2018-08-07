Taiwanese cell producer, Neo Solar Power has posted a net loss of NT$390 million (US$12.75 million) for the second quarter of 2018. Though indicative of the difficult times currently facing Taiwan's cell manufacturers, the figures represent a 39.3% reduction compared with the previous quarter's loss.Neo Solar Power reduced its net loss in the second quarter of 2018 to NT$390 million (US$12.75 million). This represents a 39.3% improvement over the previous quarter's NT$ 643 million net loss. Revenue for the quarter increased by 13.2% Q on Q, to reach NT$ 2,846 million (US$93 million), which ...

