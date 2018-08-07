sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,97 Euro		+0,01
+0,20 %
WKN: 905601 ISIN: BRCPLEACNPB9 Ticker-Symbol: ELPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,985
5,231
14:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL SA
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL SA4,97+0,20 %