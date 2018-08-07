Coriant CloudWave Optics Boosts Performance of Ultra-High Speed, Low Latency Backbone Network While Enhancing Corporate and Residential Connectivity Services

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, today announced that Copel Telecom, a leading provider of regional telecommunications services in Brazil, has deployed 200G optical transmission technology from Coriant to scale its fiber optic backbone network in the State of Paraná. Powered by Coriant CloudWave Optics, the ultra-high speed solution enables Copel Telecom to cost-efficiently meet the growing bandwidth demands of its end-user customers while enhancing the high-quality, low latency performance of end-to-end service connectivity.

The Copel Telecom fiber optic network provides the resilient foundation for an expanding subscriber base of residential high-speed internet services covering more than 81 cities as well as carrier-class corporate services offered in all 399 municipalities in Paraná. Built upon the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform, the world-class DWDM infrastructure supports superior 100G+ performance even in the most challenging fiber conditions. With the recent introduction of Coriant CloudWave Optics technology, Copel Telecom has increased line-side transmission speeds on its hiT 7300-based long haul backbone network to 200G per wavelength. In addition to increasing reach and spectral efficiency, the programmable interface solution enables Copel Telecom to reduce power, footprint, and cost as the network scales.

"We continue to differentiate our services by helping customers take advantage of the digital revolution with fast, stable, and affordable connections," said Adir Hannouche, Chief Executive Officer, Copel Telecom. "Our long-standing technology collaboration with Coriant has enabled us to keep pace with the capacity demands of end-user applications, and we are proud to announce that our network today is one of the first in Brazil to support 200G transmission."

The Coriant solution for Copel Telecom includes enhancements to the Coriant Transcend Chorus transport network management system, which supports simplified end-to-end service provisioning and advanced network control through software-defined programmability and automation.

"The tremendous success that Copel Telecom has demonstrated with its residential GPON deployments has been one of the main drivers for increased capacity demand in the backbone network," said Lucas Vanagas, Managing Director for South America, Coriant. "We are pleased to extend our relationship with Copel Telecom by providing the technology innovation, network design and professional services support that allows them to deliver an ultra-fast, always-on internet experience while reducing operations costs."

Coriant CloudWave Optics combines advanced digital signal processing, photonic integration, and embedded software to enable flexi-rate coherent interface support including QPSK (100G), 8QAM (150G), and 16QAM (200G), with the latest generation of CloudWave Optics supporting higher baud rates and additional modulation formats, paving the way to transmission speeds of 400G per wavelength.

About Copel

Copel Companhia Paranaense de Energia generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, and also provides telecommunication services in the state of Paraná, Brazil. The Company is one of the largest electric power facilities in Brazil. The Company's position in the sector is a result of over 60 years of experience and technical proficiency in generating, transmitting and distributing electric power. Copel Telecom, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Copel, supplies Copel's telecommunications needs and also provides a broad range of telecom services to other companies, such as telecom operators and corporate customers, as well as to residential consumers. Learn more at www.copeltelecom.com.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

