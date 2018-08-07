Ethos Media Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: EOMN), A Digital Television Production And Distribution Company, Provides Shareholder Update, On The Past, Present And Future

Ethos Media Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: EOMN) Provides Shareholder Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / THE PAST: During The past several years, EOMN has provided stellar production and distribution service across private and commercial channels alike.

Ethos Media Network, Inc. has also developed a series of documentaries showcasing NON PROFITS, creating a content library second to none. Our commitment, vision, and philosophy of producing first class, original content to be distributed via different mediums to the global marketplace have not changed and we are exploring avenues to ensure that we reach our goal of generating long-term perpetual revenues. During these past few years, we have explored business opportunities that through the course of due diligence proved to be non-advantageous to our shareholders.

THE PRESENT: Recently EOMN negotiated with a new set of private investors, who share our vision and understand our mission. The investor group purchased all of the company's outstanding debt, an act that immediately protected our shareholders by ensuring no more dilution by the convertible debt. This new, zero debt position has opened new opportunities which we are pursuing, to ensure that we can upgrade to OTCQB and someday, to uplist to NASDAQ. There are many opportunities, but not all are right for our company or shareholders.

Simultaneously, we have populated our BUNJI Platform with 12 channels which we expect will start generating advertising and subscription revenues this coming quarter, it is proceeding along beyond expectations.

THE FUTURE: We have taken many steps to ensure the longevity of our Mission and Vision. Effective immediately we have initiated a hunt for viable income producing entities that we can incorporate into our long-term plan. We are an audited SEC reporting company and are looking for likeminded quality acquisitions that will bring great value to our shareholders.

About Ethos Media Network, Inc.

Ethos Media Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: EOMN) is actively engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of digital television and multi-media programming content. EOMN distributes its content through Comcast (22 million subscribers), Direct TV, LLC (35 million subscribers), Dish TV (13 million subscribers), and Roku Network (12 million subscribers). The Company subsidiary, Channel 16Live is a fully operational digital television network appearing over the air and is widely viewed on the internet and all mobile devices. The viewing area of Channel 16 extends from Vero Beach, Florida through West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, comprising of approximately 2.8 million households

About Bunji™ V.2

Bunji™ V.2 is a white label IP Digital Network Portal similar to Roku™, YouTube™, Hulu™ or Netflix™ media engine that will allow us to market and promote user originated content to a global market with the ability to livestream content, upload video and music, sync all social media content and/or download content from multiple media libraries to curate their channel to their specific audience over all smart devices as well as conventional television.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995."Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements which address actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "foresees", "forecasts", "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements in this release that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Management cautions that the ability to attract clients and generate business may be affected by a decline in the Company's financial ratings, the competitive environment, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to meet the collateral requirements associated with its current business and to fund the Company's continuing operations and changes in market conditions.

NON SOLICITATION:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. Any securities offered or issued in connection with the above-referenced merger and/or investment have not been registered, and will be offered pursuant to an exemption from registration.

For Media & Shareholder Inquiries Contact:

Phone: 954-370-9900

Email: Info@Ethosmedianetwork.com / IR@Ethosmedianetwork.com

SOURCE: Ethos Media Network, Inc.