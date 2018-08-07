Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the July 2018

In July 2018 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) has reloaded less petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals compared to July 2017. However, during the first seven months of 2018 loading and sales in the Company's oil terminals were higher than in the same period of 2017.

In July 2018 the Company has reloaded 514 thousand tons of petroleum products or less by 23 per cent compared to July 2017 when 671 thousand tons were reloaded.

During the first seven months of 2018 the Company in total reloaded 4,109 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or more by 4.5 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 when 3,933 thousand tons were reloaded. The overall increase in loading volumes for the seven months were determined by increased transit cargo flows.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals' for July 2018 amount to EUR 2.6 million (during the same period of 2017 - EUR 3.5 million). The preliminary sales revenue for January - July 2018 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 22.7 million and are higher by 9.1 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 20.8 million).

In July 2018 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals has re-gasified and reloaded 838 thousand MWh of natural gas in the same period of 2017 were reloaded 1.668 thousand MWh. During the first seven months of 2018 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 5,357 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2017 - 6,536 thousand MWh).

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG Terminal for July 2018 comprise to EUR 5.3 million (July 2017 - EUR 5.6 million). Revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities) and variable part for amount of regasified LNG as well as and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminal for the first seven months of 2018 comprise EUR 37.8 million and are lower by 6.7 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 40.5 million).

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in the first seven months of 2018 amount to EUR 60.5 million, or less by 1.3 per cent compared with the same period of 2017 - EUR 61.3 million.

Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

July January - July 2018 2017 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 514 671 -23.4% 4,109 3,933 4.5% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 838 1.668 -49.8% 5,357 6,536 -18.0%

Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2018:

January February March April May June July Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 776 664 599 403 637 516 514 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 263 328 509 1,150 1,450 819 838

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

July January - July 2018 2017 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % Oil terminals' activity 2.6 3.5 -25.7% 22.7 20.8 9,1% LNG terminal activity 5.3 5.6 -5.4% 37.8 40.5 -6.7% Total: 7.9 9.1 -13.2% 60.5 61.3 -1,3%

