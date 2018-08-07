NATUREX: Success of the Tender Offer initiated by GIVAUDAN on NATUREX shares. Reopening of the offer from August 8 to September 3, 2018 inclusive

Pursuant to the tender offer initiated on NATUREX shares by GIVAUDAN and open between June 28 and August 1, 2018 inclusive, the AMF (French Market Authority) published the results transmitted by Euronext Paris: 5, 433,829 NATUREX shares were received on deposit.

Thus, GIVAUDAN Group, world leader in the creation of flavors and fragrances which had acquired on June 4, 2018 from the reference shareholders, 40.5% of the capital of NATUREX, now holds directly and indirectly, 9,358,019 NATUREX shares, representing 97.24% of the share capital based on the total number of shares as of July 31, 2018.

The settlement and delivery of the offer will take place according to the calendar communicated by Euronext Paris.

As the threshold for the expiry of a holding exceeding 50% of the capital or voting rights is reached, the offer will be reopened from August 8th to September 3rd, 2018 inclusive, under the same conditions as the initial period.

At the end of this re-opened offer, GIVAUDAN will proceed with a squeeze-out and the delisting of NATUREX shares from the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

For more information, visit the dedicated website: www.opa-naturex.com.

About Naturex

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural speciality ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the Natural Maker, the company actively supports the global shift from synthetic to natural through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex's portfolio includes colours, antioxidants, speciality fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to create healthy, authentic and effective products.

The Group's strong commitment to quality, sustainability, continuous innovation process, and the talent of its people are at the heart of its success.

Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 25 years. The Group employs 1,700 people worldwide and in 2017 had revenue of €404.9 million.

The Group is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: Euronext Next 150, Enternext CAC PEA-PME 150, CAC Small & Mid, CAC Small, Gaïa - Ticker: NRX - Reuters: NATU.PA - Bloomberg: NRX:FP - DR SYMBOL: NTUXY

