Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1J8XY ISIN: US6273352012 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
07.08.2018 | 13:30
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

MusclePharm Corporation: MusclePharm(R) Corporation to Hold 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call on August 14, 2018

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / MusclePharm® Corporation (OTCQB: MSLP), a scientifically driven, performance-lifestyle sports nutrition company, will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 after market close on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. MusclePharm management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.


Live Call:

U.S.

800-608-8202

International

702-495-1913

Passcode

8986598

Live Webcast:

http://ir.musclepharmcorp.com/MSLP/events/2181

The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Replay:

U.S.

855-859-2056

International

404-537-3406

Passcode

8986598

The replay will be available for 48 hours beginning two hours after the live call.


About MusclePharm® Corporation

MusclePharm® develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized brands includes MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essential Series, FitMiss™, as well as Natural Series, which was launched in 2017. These products are available in more than 100 countries worldwide. MusclePharm is an innovator in the sports nutrition industry with clinically proven supplements that are developed through a six-stage research process utilizing the expertise of leading nutritional scientists, doctors and universities. For more information, visit http://www.musclepharmcorp.com. To sign up to receive MusclePharm news via email, please visit http://ir.musclepharmcorp.com/email-alerts.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
jcain@lhai.com
310-691-7100

SOURCE: MusclePharm® Corporation


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE