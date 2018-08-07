MusclePharm Corporation: MusclePharm(R) Corporation to Hold 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call on August 14, 2018

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / MusclePharm® Corporation (OTCQB: MSLP), a scientifically driven, performance-lifestyle sports nutrition company, will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 after market close on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. MusclePharm management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

Live Call: U.S. 800-608-8202 International 702-495-1913 Passcode 8986598 Live Webcast: http://ir.musclepharmcorp.com/MSLP/events/2181 The webcast will be archived for 90 days. Replay: U.S. 855-859-2056 International 404-537-3406 Passcode 8986598 The replay will be available for 48 hours beginning two hours after the live call.

About MusclePharm® Corporation

MusclePharm® develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized brands includes MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essential Series, FitMiss™, as well as Natural Series, which was launched in 2017. These products are available in more than 100 countries worldwide. MusclePharm is an innovator in the sports nutrition industry with clinically proven supplements that are developed through a six-stage research process utilizing the expertise of leading nutritional scientists, doctors and universities. For more information, visit http://www.musclepharmcorp.com. To sign up to receive MusclePharm news via email, please visit http://ir.musclepharmcorp.com/email-alerts.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

jcain@lhai.com

310-691-7100

SOURCE: MusclePharm® Corporation