Mittwoch, 08.08.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

08.08.2018 | 10:25
(7 Leser)
PR Newswire

Stora Enso Signs a Credit Rating Agreement With Fitch Ratings

HELSINKI, Aug 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 8 August 2018 at 11.00 EEST

Stora Enso has signed a new credit rating agreement with Fitch Ratings. Fitch Ratings has assigned Stora Enso Oyj a rating of BBB- with a stable outlook. Stora Enso has also terminated its credit rating agreement with the rating agency S&P Global Ratings (Standard & Poor's) and asked S&P to withdraw their rating, which currently is BB+ with stable outlook.

The credit rating of Stora Enso Oyj will from now on be assessed by Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Moody's current rating for Stora Enso Oyj is Ba1 with positive outlook.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Ros
SVP, Treasurer
tel. +46-1046-71078

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen-Sainio
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358-40-763-8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper globally. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-signs-a-credit-rating-agreement-with-fitch-ratings,c2588338


© 2018 PR Newswire