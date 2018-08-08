Stora Enso Signs a Credit Rating Agreement With Fitch Ratings

HELSINKI, Aug 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 8 August 2018 at 11.00 EEST

Stora Enso has signed a new credit rating agreement with Fitch Ratings. Fitch Ratings has assigned Stora Enso Oyj a rating of BBB- with a stable outlook. Stora Enso has also terminated its credit rating agreement with the rating agency S&P Global Ratings (Standard & Poor's) and asked S&P to withdraw their rating, which currently is BB+ with stable outlook.

The credit rating of Stora Enso Oyj will from now on be assessed by Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Moody's current rating for Stora Enso Oyj is Ba1 with positive outlook.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Ros

SVP, Treasurer

tel. +46-1046-71078

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

