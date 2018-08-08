Manchester United Adds to Winning Spirit With Chivas Partnership

- Chivas Announced as Official Spirits Partner of Manchester United -

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The original luxury blended Scotch whisky, Chivas, has teamed up with the world's biggest football club, Manchester United, in a three-year global partnership.

The collaboration will see Chivas and Manchester United join forces to celebrate their collective belief that blended is better - in life, football and Scotch. Just as Chivas brings together Scotland's best malt and grain whiskies to create something extraordinary in the bottle, Manchester United brings together the world's best footballers, a dedicated club team and a legion of fans all around the world to create extraordinary results on the pitch.

The partnership was revealed to fans in advance of the Club's first Premier League home game of the 2018/19 season on Friday 10th August, through a film that explores the unique blend of characteristics that make up the Manchester United team. Shot in Los Angeles during the Club's pre-season tour, the film stars an array of Manchester United first team players revealing an often unseen side to them, showing what defines who they are, both on and off the pitch.

Throughout the season, Chivas will be collaborating with Manchester United to demonstrate that blended is better - by encouraging fans to celebrate the blend that makes them unique, and showing that when players collaborate with their teammates they can achieve the greatest success.

Jean-Christophe Coutures, Chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers, commented, "Blending has been in our DNA ever since James and John Chivas pioneered the art in 19th century Scotland. Partnering with Manchester United was therefore a natural fit; we both firmly believe that great things can be achieved when we come together - from balancing the perfect blend of malt and grain whiskies that go into our Scotch, to using the perfect combination of players' skills on the pitch to create a winning team. We look forward to using our spirit to help showcase the spirit of the Club and its fans all around the world."

Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director at Manchester United, commented, "Manchester United's history is built on teamwork and we embrace Chivas' belief that 'blended is better.' Our success both on and off the pitch allows us to bring together the best mix of people who help to make our Club the global name it is today. Each individual has their own skills but the way in which they blend together is what makes us a united team. It is a pleasure to welcome Chivas as Manchester United's Global Spirits Partner and we look forward to working together to share this belief with our fans."

The partnership will be brought to life through a 360 campaign activated across all touchpoints globally from August 2018. Chivas branding will also be displayed on digital perimeter boards at Old Trafford as well as throughout the stadium from the first game on Friday.

