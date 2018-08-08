The original luxury blended Scotch whisky becomes Club's Official Global Spirits Partner

(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United and original luxury blended Scotch whisky, Chivas, have announced a multi-year global partnership. The collaboration will see the two global names join forces to celebrate their collective belief that blended is better in life, football and Scotch.

Manchester United teammates Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia and Chris Smalling (L-R) raise a glass to the new partnership between Chivas and Manchester United during a film shoot in July in Los Angeles, United States. The film was released to announce Chivas as the "Official Global Spirits Partner" of Manchester United. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership will mean Chivas' portfolio of award-winning blends will be available throughout Old Trafford's hospitality suites, becoming part of the Manchester United matchday experience. The partnership will also see Chivas branding displayed on digital perimeter boards as well as throughout the stadium.

To celebrate the partnership, Chivas has created a short film, highlighting the unique blend of characteristics included in the Manchester United team. Shot in Los Angeles during the Club's pre-season tour, the film stars an array of Manchester United first team players revealing an often unseen side to them, showing what defines who they are, both on and off the pitch.

Original founding brothers, James and John Chivas, blended their first drop in the basement of their store in Aberdeen, in a story that began in the 19th Century in Scotland. Chivas has since grown into a world-leading whisky brand available around the world.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, comments:

"Manchester United's history is built on teamwork and we embrace Chivas' belief that 'blended is better.' Our success both on and off the pitch allows us to bring together the best mix of people who help to make our club the global name it is today. Each individual has their own skills but the way in which they blend together is what makes us a united team.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Chivas as Manchester United's Global Spirits Partner and we look forward to working together to share this belief with our fans."

Chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers, Jean-Christophe Coutures, comments:

"Blending has been in our DNA ever since James and John Chivas pioneered the art in 19th century Scotland. Partnering with Manchester United was therefore a natural fit; we both firmly believe that great things can be achieved when we come together from balancing the perfect blend of malt and grain whiskies that go into our Scotch, to using the perfect combination of players' skills on the pitch to create a winning team. We look forward to using our spirit to help showcase the spirit of the club and its fans all around the world."

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Chivas

Chivas believes that blended is better, in life and in Scotch. The original luxury blended Scotch whisky, Chivas' belief in blending was instilled by founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who pioneered the art of blending in 19th century Scotland. Since then, Chivas has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide by bringing together the best malt and grain whiskies to create something extraordinary.

Chivas believes in the power of blending in life, as well as in Scotch. In bringing people together to create a greater whole which is why Chivas is proud to be the global spirits partner of Manchester United, the world's biggest football club; and in blending ambition with generosity and using success to enrich the lives of others which is why the Chivas Venture supports social startups with $1m in annual funding.

Chivas blends its home in Speyside, Scotland, with more than 100 countries across the globe, who together have made Chivas the global success it is today, selling more than 4.2 million 9L cases every year. The Chivas range blends timeless classics with modern innovation, including: Chivas 12, Chivas Extra, Chivas XV, Chivas Mizunara, Chivas 18, Chivas Ultis, Chivas 25, Chivas Regal The Icon, and the Global Travel Retail exclusive Chivas Brothers Blend.

Chivas. Success is a blend. www.Chivas.com

