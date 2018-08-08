Chinese polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy says it maintained full production capacity in June, and reiterated its full year production guidance of 22,000-23,000 MT. The company's Q2 financials show, however, sales volume and profits fell over the previous quarter, thanks to loss of demand in China.Daqo New Energy posted revenue of $67 million for the second quarter of 2018, down from the previous quarter's $103.3 million, with EBITDA falling around 40%, to $31 million, from $51.7 million in Q1. The slower performance was attributed to lower sales volumes, with 3,881 MT of polysilicon sold ...

