VantagePoint Software: This Trading Software Used Artificial Intelligence to Forever Change the Way People Trade the Stock Market

VantagePoint Software, Named a Top Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider, Redefined the Trading Industry by Giving Traders a Way to Predict Stock Trend Direction Days in Advance

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / VantagePoint Software, the first company in the world to bring artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting capabilities to the retail investor was named a Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider for 2018.

Nearly three decades after development, VantagePoint Software remains a trusted, market forecasting program since 1991 when it first introduced a way for retail traders to have forecasting capabilities with artificial intelligence. Because of its longevity, proven accuracy and the success of its customers, VantagePoint Software was named a Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider for 2018 by CIO Applications.

Traders who use VantagePoint have an advantage over traders who do not yet use the software because they are able to identify and profit from changing market dynamics before other traders catch on. Most traders these days are still using outdated methods such as moving averages, while VantagePoint traders are using indicators backed by patented AI technologies.

President Lane Mendelsohn said, "Our patented technology trains neural networks to find hidden patterns and relationships between markets, and generate highly accurate, predictive, technical indicators which lead rather than lag behind market price movements."

VantagePoint is the first and only trading software of its kind that gives traders a way to profit on market trends when they are up and when they are down. It gives traders insight from a unique perspective about what various primary markets are most likely going to do over the next few days. For example, VantagePoint can analyze a stock, like Apple and identify the thirty other global markets that collectively account for the greatest predictive influence on Apple's stock price and future trend direction over the next few days. Despite the constant volatility of the markets, VantagePoint is the secret tool that allows traders to always make confident trading decisions.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creators of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

