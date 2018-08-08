MDNA Life Sciences Inc.: MDNA Life Sciences Announces Exclusive License Agreement with LabCorp(R)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / MDNA Life Sciences Inc. (MDNA), a molecular diagnostics company revolutionizing the development of liquid biopsy biomarkers based on the mitochondrial genome, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with LabCorp® (LH). Under the terms of this agreement, MDNA has granted LabCorp an exclusive license for the U.S. market to develop and commercialize a non-invasive test for patients with an elevated PSA to determine their risk of having clinically significant prostate cancer.

"This represents an ideal partnership for MDNA, as LabCorp is a leader in the global healthcare diagnostics field with proven expertise in the development of new and innovative diagnostic technologies. We are pleased to have the opportunity to transfer our cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology to LabCorp, enabling further test development to support novel menu expansion opportunities in the prostate cancer testing space. We believe that the future commercialization of this unique biomarker will have a significant impact on how prostate biopsy decisions are made going forward, and we are very excited to be working with LabCorp to increase patient access to this technology in the U.S. market," says Chris Mitton, CEO of MDNA Life Sciences.

About MDNA Life Sciences Inc.

MDNA Life Sciences, Inc. is leading the development of molecular diagnostic tests using its proprietary Mitomic™ Technology platform that taps into the unique biological characteristics of mitochondrial DNA, a highly attractive and effective system for biomarker discovery, early disease detection, monitoring, risk assessment and therapeutic targeting. This innovative platform has led to the discovery of numerous novel and proprietary biomarkers for a multitude of cancers and other diseases. The Company is applying its expertise in mitochondrial genomics to develop an extensive and proprietary portfolio of blood-based molecular tests for conditions that are currently dependent on poor or absent screening tests or invasive procedures for detection.

