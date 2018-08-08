The global transparent digital signage coolers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the benefits over the traditional form of advertisement. Apart from cooling food and beverages, transparent digital signage coolers are used to advertise different products using their transparent LCD doors. This is a digital form of advertisement and a kind of digital signage that helps advertisers deliver the message of product promotions to target customer segments in interactive ways. These coolers also use the flexibility of digital advertisements, which traditional advertisements such as print media and television media do not offer.

This market research report on the global transparent digital signage coolers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of hybrid transmissive liquid crystal display (TLCD) panels as one of the key emerging trends in the global transparent digital signage coolers market:

Global transparent digital signage coolers market: Hybrid transmissive liquid crystal display (TLCD) panels

The vendors in the transparent digital signage market are continuously innovating and enhancing their products by adding new features and making them more aesthetically appealing.

"One such technological enhancement was the introduction of hybrid transmissive liquid crystal display panels that automate the brightness and contrast adjustments features of the LCD display panels," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global transparent digital signage coolers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global transparent digital signage coolers market by application (food service and ML and SR formats) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 51%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the growth in the number of foodservice chains, such as hotels, restaurants, bars, and cafes in the region and increasing adoption by food and beverage manufacturers for advertisement of their products.

