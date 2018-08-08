In connection with the extra distribution in Kinnevik AB, all warrants with Kinnevik AB ser. B as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from August 9, 2018. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=687990