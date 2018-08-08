Rug Pro NYC: A Local Rug Cleaning Service in NYC Offering $50 Discount on All of its Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Rug Pro NYC, an established Manhattan rug cleaning services specializing in fine rugs care is now offering an exclusive deal to its new clients.

Company main services are cleaning and repairing of oriental handmade rugs which is its expertise, hiring Armenian artisans for these delicate jobs that few companies can handle.

Rug Pro NYC is a chemical free organization thus all their cleaning services are 100% organic ingredients with special attention to babies and pets health.

As the owner, Benjamin Shemesh, says:

"We are all about satisfaction. Our oriental rugs services are amongst the highest available in NYC, and every client receives 100% of our attention regardless the size of the rug. we are not the cheapest around, but you'll get the best bang for your buck in terms of professional cleaning & repair when it comes to fine rugs care."

As part of the summer cleaning specials the company is offering $50 coupon to new customers only, that you can find on their website.

Some of the company's services:

Oriental rug deep cleaning

Area rug stain cleaning

Pet stains & odor removal

Liquid stains removal

Fringe repair/replacement

Persian binding

Overcasting

Free estimate on site

Free pickup & delivery

Rugs padding

About the company:

Rug Pro NYC was established 15 years ago as a boutique business for fine rugs cleaning that served NYC area. Since then the company expanded its service area and is now serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx and Westchester county.

You can find more details on their rug cleaning services here.

Some of the type of rugs they clean: Wool, silk, Persian, Chinese, Tabriz, contemporary, handmade.

Company Contact:

Rug Pro NYC

1271 Avenue of the Americas

New York City, New York 10020

212-9942709

Email: service@rugcleaningnyc.net

Website: http://www.rugcleaningnyc.net/

SOURCE: Rug Pro NYC