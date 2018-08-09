Active Biotech AB - Interim Report January - June 2018

Second quarter in brief

The company's partner NeoTX presented new preclinical data for ANYARA at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago

The rights issue in April brought the company SEK 47.1 M

Events after the end of the period

The company announced that the Phase II LEGATO-HD trial evaluating efficacy and safety of laquinimod in Huntington's disease (HD) did not meet its primary endpoint to slow the progression of the disease. However, the secondary endpoint, reduction of brain atrophy, was met. Laquinimod showed excellent safety in the study

The company is initiating a scientific collaboration with the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, PA, around tasquinimod to support future clinical development in multiple myeloma



Financial summary

SEK M Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Full year 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 Net sales 5.7 5.1 10.5 9.8 20.2 Operating loss -7.3 -23.1 -15.9 -37.7 -102.5 Loss after tax -9.1 -24.4 -19.3 -40.2 -108.8 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.07 -0.20 -0.15 -0.33 -0.89 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 45.6 47.7 25.2

