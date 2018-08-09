INTL FCStone's Announces European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, as Keynote Speaker for its EU Dairy Outlook Forum in Dublin

INTL FCStone Financial EU Dairy Outlook and Educational Forum set for on September 6-7, 2018

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, as the keynote speaker at INTL FCStone Financial's EU Dairy Outlook and Educational Forum. A premier dairy industry conference, the Forum will be held in Dublin, Ireland on September 6-7, 2018.

Hogan joins a distinguished group of speakers who will address:

Global Dairy Market Outlook

An Overview of Futures & Options

Risk Management

Brexit and the Impact on the EU Dairy Markets

Robert Chesler, Executive Director of INTL FCStone's Global Dairy & Food Groups, commented on the relevance of the conference, "As there is no greater influence on the bottom line than the rise and fall of dairy prices, feed costs and ingredient prices, we've tailored our content to address market conditions that impact those price fluctuations. Understanding these market conditions is key to improving the chances for success for any risk managers/traders, procurement officers and members of upper management who want to gain insight into the 2018/19 dairy market."

Now in its 10th year, the event is expected to draw more than 130 of the industry's most innovative professionals from Europe. To view the entire agenda, get more information about the Forum, or to register, click here.

The conference is organized by INTL FCStone Financial Inc., a subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc, a leader in the dairy risk management and advisory services. With dairy experts located in Europe, Singapore, China, and the United States, the company is well positioned to provide clients with full-service brokerage and in-depth, one-on-one market analysis, forecasts, and advice.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

Serving more than 20,000 customers in 130 countries on six continents, the company provides products and services across five market segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Our customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity, as well as asset managers, introducing broker-dealers, insurance companies, brokers, institutional and retail investors, commercial and investment banks, and governmental, non-governmental and charitable organizations. A Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

