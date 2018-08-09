Kim Technologies Signs 10 Year Contract with Riverview Law

Riverview Law announces an agreement to join EY

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Technologies today announces that it has signed a long-term, non-exclusive contract with Riverview Law for Riverview Law to use its software to deliver its managed service and project solutions to customers on a global basis. Riverview Law has announced that it has signed an agreement to join EY (link to press release).

Bob Farina, CEO of Kim Technologies commented:

"We have worked with Riverview Law for the last three years and we are delighted for its team that it is achieving its ambitions and accelerating its growth by joining EY. We really enjoyed supporting the Riverview Law team as it has demonstrated the power and scalability of Kim with its global clients and, more recently, during the due diligence process. We look forward to our software helping Riverview Law achieve its global ambitions and are delighted we will be able to add 'EY Riverview Law' to our growing list of global customers across a range of sectors."

Karl Chapman, CEO of Riverview Law, says:

"A fundamental part of the Riverview Law operating model is our Legal Operations Platform which is 'powered by Kim'. The ability for us to configure Kim using subject matter experts who have no IT development or coding expertise has helped us grow Riverview Law and deliver high quality cost-effective solutions to customers. We would like to thank Bob and the CTO and founder of Kim, Richard Yawn, for their support over the last three years and as we went through the due diligence process. We look forward to working with Kim in the years to come."

*Both transactions are subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions and completion is expected to be no later than 31st August 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Andy Daws, Kim Technologies, andy.daws@ask.kim

About Kim Technologies

Kim is an AI-enabled Automation Platform that integrates sophisticated case, document and workflow management capabilities across all industries and functions. Its no-code configuration model enables knowledge workers, with no software development expertise, to take control of their critical business processes to improve decision making, speed and effectiveness. Visit www.ask.kim

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460389/Kim_Technologies.jpg