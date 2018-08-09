Valmet will supply BCTMP plant conversion, slab press and conveyor systems to Estonian Cell pulp mill in Estonia

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order from Estonian Cell which will be delivered in two stages. In the first stage, Valmet will supply a conversion of the existing bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp plant, which will increase production and reduce steam, fresh water and chemical consumption. In the second stage, Valmet will deliver a slab press and conveyor systems with connecting control system. The new machinery will boost production capacity and make the line more cost-efficient. The second stage will increase the annual production volume.

Valmet's delivery is part of Estonian Cell's EUR 20 million growth investment program that will enable the company to achieve an annual production capacity of 185,000 tons and improve the plant's efficiency. In 2017, the production capacity of Estonian Cell was 171,708 tons of aspen pulp and all production was exported.

The order was included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. A project of this size and scope is typically valued at EUR 5-10 million. The start-up is planned for the second quarter of 2019.

"We are ready to start with the first stage of the investment program which focuses on liquidating the bottlenecks of the production and wastewater treatment and improving efficiency. In the second stage, we have chosen to invest in another slab press from Valmet to increase our production capacity. The good experience from the earlier installed slab press, which increased availability and stabilized production, makes us confident that this investment will make us reach our set production target," says Lauri Raid, Mill Manager at Estonian Cell.

"We appreciate the long cooperation we have had around the BCTMP plant and the repeat order of a slab press. To see the plans being realized is something we are really looking forward to, as well as to be working together again in this new project," says Mikael Ehrnholm, Senior Product Specialist, Mechanical Fiber at Valmet.

Details about Valmet's delivery

The BCTMP plant conversion includes a mechanical steam separator, a new washing stage by a screw press with medium consistency pump and a new final washing stage before the flash dryer with heavy duty TwinRoll presses. Reconfiguration and reprogramming of the existing bleaching system with detailed automation engineering is also included. The new slab press is replacing the original slab press, which was a prototype that did not meet stability expectations. Mechanical installation of the slab press is included. Commissioning and start-up supervision are included for both stages.

About the customer Estonian Cell

Estonian Cell's Kunda aspen pulp mill launched production in 2006. With EUR 185 million, the facility boasts one of the biggest foreign greenfield investments made in Estonia over the course of the last decade. The company produces a high quality chemi-thermomechanical aspen pulp that is fully exported to different countries in Europe and Asia. The company employs 89 people directly and generates work for around 500 employees within its value chain. The sole owner of Estonian Cell is Heinzel Holding GmbH, a leading producer of market pulp and packaging papers from Austria.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Ehrnholm, Senior Product Specialist, Mechanical Fiber, Services Business Line, Valmet, tel. +46 70 510 99 47

Per Jangdal, Sales Manager, Flash Drying and Baling, Pulp and Energy Business Line, Valmet, tel. +46 70 312 9050

