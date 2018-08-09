Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

9 August 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

intu Properties plc (the "Company") was notified on 6 August 2018 that Beverley Fine, wife of Raymond Fine who is alternate director to Richard Gordon, acquired 4,885 ordinary shares of 50p in the Company on 2 August 2018.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.