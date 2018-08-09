sprite-preloader
Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, August 8

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

9 August 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

intu Properties plc (the "Company") was notified on 6 August 2018 that Beverley Fine, wife of Raymond Fine who is alternate director to Richard Gordon, acquired 4,885 ordinary shares of 50p in the Company on 2 August 2018.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameBeverley Fine
b)Position/statusPCA of Raymond Fine (alternate director of Richard Gordon)
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer as a result of inherited shares
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 169.08*4,885
*market price on date of transfer (exchange rate of 17.4646 ZAR to 1 GBP, 29.53 ZAR cents)
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction2 August 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

