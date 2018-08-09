Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 8
intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
9 August 2018
Director/PDMR Shareholding
intu Properties plc (the "Company") was notified on 6 August 2018 that Beverley Fine, wife of Raymond Fine who is alternate director to Richard Gordon, acquired 4,885 ordinary shares of 50p in the Company on 2 August 2018.
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Beverley Fine
|b)
|Position/status
|PCA of Raymond Fine (alternate director of Richard Gordon)
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer as a result of inherited shares
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 August 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)