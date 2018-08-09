Certified to newest international standard for health and safety management

Secure cloud provider Ribose has become the first organization in Asia and one of the first organizations in the world to achieve ISO 45001:2018 certification by BSI.

ISO 45001:2018 is the newly released international occupational health and safety management system standard. It is the successor to OHSAS 18001, published 19 years ago.

Ribose's certification was awarded by BSI (British Standards Institution), one of the first wave of certification bodies to be awarded global accreditation by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for ISO 45001:2018. BSI initially issued a "confirmation of compliance" letter confirming Ribose's compliance with ISO 45001 on 30 March 2018.

Previously, Ribose operated an OHSAS 18001 compliant management system, which has now been upgraded to comply with ISO 45001.

ISO 45001 differs from OHSAS 18001 in adopting ISO's High-Level Structure (HLS) management system framework, described in Annex SL. Annex SL, which is also used by other management systems including ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001, aligns management systems processes and therefore simplifies integration. ISO 45001 also covers a wider scope than OHSAS 18001, with stakeholders including all internal or external parties who are directly or indirectly affected by the organization's health and safety management issues.

According to Enoch Lee, General Manager of Hong Kong for BSI, "BSI has always been a proponent of health and safety management, having established the original BS OHSAS 18001 standard. Wellness and safety considerations apply to all industries, including office-based working environments. As the first organization in Asia to achieve ISO 45001 certification, Ribose is clearly demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest international standards of health and safety."

Ronald Tse, Founder of Ribose, commented, "At Ribose, our staff are the core of our company, and their wellbeing is our top priority. Achieving ISO 45001 certification stands as testament that our health and safety practices meet international best practices, and helps to ensure the wellbeing of our staff, partners and customers."

About Ribose

Ribose is the award-winning global developer of asymmetric security technologies trusted by industries with heightened cybersecurity needs. Having pioneered the comprehensive approach to verifiable cybersecurity, Ribose has been named to be Deloitte Technology FAST 20, Red Herring Top 100 Global, as well as receiver of the CSA APAC Enterprise Award and Stevie Awards for cybersecurity innovations.

Ribose is the only cloud service provider (CSP) triple-assured by the Cloud Security Alliance, first CSP to receive BSI's Kitemark for Secure Digital Transactions, first to achieve certification to the highest security tiers in NIST CSF and MTCS, and is also certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO/IEC 20000, ISO 22301, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018 and ISO 45001.

Learn more at: ribose.com.

About BSI

BSI (British Standards Institution) equips businesses with the necessary solutions to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. As the world's first National Standards Body and a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), BSI is responsible for originating many of the world's most commonly used management systems standards.

Learn more at: bsigroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005009/en/

Contacts:

Ribose

Ronald Tse, +852 3976 3976

press@ribose.com

https://www.ribose.com

Twitter: @RiboseUS

or

BSI

Ming Tang, +852 3149 3324

haming.tang@bsigroup.com

http://www.bsigroup.com

Twitter: @BSI_UK