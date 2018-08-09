Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2018) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenues were $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 40.1% from total revenues of $27.3 million for the same period in 2017.

Electric Vehicle ("EV") parts sales decreased by 40.8%, to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with EV parts sales of $26.2 million for the same period in 2017.

Revenues from sales of off-road vehicles decreased by 24.3%, to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with revenues from sales of off-road vehicles of $1.1 million for the same period in 2017.

Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") sold 1,802 EV products, for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 365 EV products sold in the same period last year.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $11.6 million, or loss of $0.24 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2017.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 , which excludes stock compensation expenses and the change in fair value of contingent consideration, was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $9.5 million for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share 1 was $0.05 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2018, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 of $0.20 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2017.

Working capital deficit was $8.6 million as of June 30, 2018. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $9.5 million as of June 30, 2018.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "due to the 2018 government subsidy policy adjustments in product structure requirements, the JV Company discontinued the manufacturing and selling of its EV products with a driving range of less than 200km and shifted its focus to the development of new EV models with a driving range exceeding 300km. Currently, our new 300km EV models K23,K27,and K28 (EX3) received the approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China. The JV Company has resumed its normal production and sales. With restored production and a recovery of sales, we believe that Kandi's growth will return to the previous predicted track. Despite recent weak stock performance, the management team is dedicated to improving Kandi's market competitiveness and regaining our leading position in the EV industry."

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

2Q18 2Q17 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$million) $16.4 $27.3 -40.1% Gross Profit (US$million) $2.1 $3.8 -45.2% Gross Margin 12.6% 13.7% -

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 40.1% compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was mainly due to the decrease in EV parts sales during this quarter. The selling prices of our products for the three months ended June 30, 2018 did not change materially on average from the same period last year. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the decrease of sales volume.

Operating Income (Loss)

2Q18 2Q17 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses (US$million) $4.7 $7.1 -33.4% Operating Loss (US$million) ($2.7) ($3.3) -20.1% Operating Margin -16.3% -12.2% -

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $4.7 million, compared with $7.1 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in total operating expenses was due to decreased R&D expenses, which were $0.6 million in this quarter compared with $5.1 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP & Non-GAAP Net Income

2Q18 2Q17 Y-o-Y% Net Income (Loss) (US$million) $1.4 ($11.6) -111.9% Earnings (loss) per Weighted Average Common Share 0.03 ($0.24) - Earnings (loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share 0.03 ($0.24) - Stock Compensation Expenses $1.8 $2.0 -8.8% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (0.7) - - Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $2.5 ($9.5) -126.5%

Net income was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with net loss of $11.6 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the profits from the JV Company and decreased R&D expenses in the second quarter as compared to the same period of last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, a 126.5% increase compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $9.5 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the profits from the JV Company and decreased R&D expenses in the second quarter as compared to the same period of last year.

Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") Financial Results

In the second quarter of 2018, the JV Company sold 1,802 units of EV products.

The condensed financial income statements of the JV Company in the second quarter are as set forth below:

2Q18 2Q17 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$million) $19.6 $18.7 5.3% Gross Loss (US$million) ($4.7) ($1.5) 214.9% Net Income (loss) $4.8 ($14.6) -132.6% % of Net revenue 24.2% -78.2% -

Revenue for the JV Company was $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 5.3% compared to the same quarter of 2017. Net income was $4.8 million, a 132.6% increase compared to net loss of $14.6 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for using the equity method of accounting because Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company's profit of $2.4 million for this quarter. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after-tax income of the JV Company was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on August 9, 2018. Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Mei Bing, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-548-4713

International dial-in number: + 1-323-794-2093

Webcast and replay: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130907

A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), Sportsman Country, LLC ("Sportsman Country"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles.

More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

- Tables Below -

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,612,459 $ 4,891,808 Restricted cash 7,878,200 11,218,688 Accounts receivable(net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $331,362 and $133,930 as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 34,071,931 34,397,858 Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $938,624 and $620,919 as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 11,644,868 15,979,794 Notes receivable from JV Company and related party - 1,137,289 Other receivables 2,342,060 2,650,668 Prepayments and prepaid expense 6,099,704 6,536,839 Due from employees 4,527 7,070 Advances to suppliers 15,211,522 14,908,385 Amount due from JV Company, net 64,775,429 146,422,440 Amount due from related party - 162,048 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 143,640,700 238,312,887 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property, Plant and equipment, net 12,806,094 12,000,971 Land use rights, net 12,377,307 12,666,047 Construction in progress 69,541,416 53,083,925 Deferred taxes assets 3,301,698 4,383,425 Long Term Investment - 1,460,034 Investment in JV Company 154,866,326 70,681,013 Goodwill 24,156,275 322,591 Intangible assets 4,811,077 331,116 Advances to suppliers - 21,592,918 Other long term assets 6,855,927 7,590,734 Amount due from JV Company, net - 15,907,183 TOTAL Long-Term Assets 288,716,120 200,019,957 TOTAL ASSETS $ 432,356,820 $ 438,332,844 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 92,759,784 $ 111,595,540 Other payables and accrued expenses 5,323,548 6,556,209 Short-term loans 32,482,003 33,042,864 Customer deposits 274,205 205,544 Notes payable 18,848,520 28,075,945 Income tax payable 1,181,776 2,902,699 Due to employees 10,521 35,041 Deferred income 1,404,431 2,191,143 Total Current Liabilities 152,284,788 184,604,985 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long term bank loans 30,064,737 30,737,547 Contingent liability 5,345,985 - Other long-term liability 549,568 - Total Long-Term Liabilities 35,960,290 30,737,547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 188,245,078 215,342,532 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,257,312 and 48,036,538 shares issued and 51,297,475 and 48,036,538 outstanding at June 30,2018 and December 31,2017, respectively 51,297 48,037 Additional paid-in capital 254,193,380 233,055,348 Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at June 30,2018 and December 31,2017, respectively) 1,300,210 (3,802,310 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,433,145 ) (6,310,763 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 244,111,742 222,990,312 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 432,356,820 $ 438,332,844