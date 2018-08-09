Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2018) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2018.
Second Quarter Highlights
Total revenues were $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 40.1% from total revenues of $27.3 million for the same period in 2017.
Electric Vehicle ("EV") parts sales decreased by 40.8%, to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with EV parts sales of $26.2 million for the same period in 2017.
Revenues from sales of off-road vehicles decreased by 24.3%, to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared with revenues from sales of off-road vehicles of $1.1 million for the same period in 2017.
Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") sold 1,802 EV products, for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 365 EV products sold in the same period last year.
GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $11.6 million, or loss of $0.24 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2017.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income1, which excludes stock compensation expenses and the change in fair value of contingent consideration, was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $9.5 million for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share1 was $0.05 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2018, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 of $0.20 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2017.
Working capital deficit was $8.6 million as of June 30, 2018. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $9.5 million as of June 30, 2018.
Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "due to the 2018 government subsidy policy adjustments in product structure requirements, the JV Company discontinued the manufacturing and selling of its EV products with a driving range of less than 200km and shifted its focus to the development of new EV models with a driving range exceeding 300km. Currently, our new 300km EV models K23,K27,and K28 (EX3) received the approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China. The JV Company has resumed its normal production and sales. With restored production and a recovery of sales, we believe that Kandi's growth will return to the previous predicted track. Despite recent weak stock performance, the management team is dedicated to improving Kandi's market competitiveness and regaining our leading position in the EV industry."
Net Revenues and Gross Profit
|2Q18
|2Q17
|Y-o-Y%
|Net Revenues (US$million)
|$16.4
|$27.3
|-40.1%
|Gross Profit (US$million)
|$2.1
|$3.8
|-45.2%
|Gross Margin
|12.6%
|13.7%
|-
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 40.1% compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was mainly due to the decrease in EV parts sales during this quarter. The selling prices of our products for the three months ended June 30, 2018 did not change materially on average from the same period last year. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the decrease of sales volume.
Operating Income (Loss)
|2Q18
|2Q17
|Y-o-Y%
|Operating Expenses (US$million)
|$4.7
|$7.1
|-33.4%
|Operating Loss (US$million)
|($2.7)
|($3.3)
|-20.1%
|Operating Margin
|-16.3%
|-12.2%
|-
Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $4.7 million, compared with $7.1 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in total operating expenses was due to decreased R&D expenses, which were $0.6 million in this quarter compared with $5.1 million in the same quarter last year.
GAAP & Non-GAAP Net Income
|2Q18
|2Q17
|Y-o-Y%
|Net Income (Loss) (US$million)
|$1.4
|($11.6)
|-111.9%
|Earnings (loss) per Weighted Average Common Share
|0.03
|($0.24)
|-
|Earnings (loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
|0.03
|($0.24)
|-
|Stock Compensation Expenses
|$1.8
|$2.0
|-8.8%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(0.7)
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|$2.5
|($9.5)
|-126.5%
Net income was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with net loss of $11.6 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the profits from the JV Company and decreased R&D expenses in the second quarter as compared to the same period of last year.
Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, a 126.5% increase compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $9.5 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the profits from the JV Company and decreased R&D expenses in the second quarter as compared to the same period of last year.
Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") Financial Results
In the second quarter of 2018, the JV Company sold 1,802 units of EV products.
The condensed financial income statements of the JV Company in the second quarter are as set forth below:
|2Q18
|2Q17
|Y-o-Y%
|Net Revenues (US$million)
|$19.6
|$18.7
|5.3%
|Gross Loss (US$million)
|($4.7)
|($1.5)
|214.9%
|Net Income (loss)
|$4.8
|($14.6)
|-132.6%
|% of Net revenue
|24.2%
|-78.2%
|-
Revenue for the JV Company was $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 5.3% compared to the same quarter of 2017. Net income was $4.8 million, a 132.6% increase compared to net loss of $14.6 million in the same quarter of 2017.
Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for using the equity method of accounting because Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company's profit of $2.4 million for this quarter. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after-tax income of the JV Company was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details
The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on August 9, 2018. Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Mei Bing, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.
Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:
Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-548-4713
International dial-in number: + 1-323-794-2093
Webcast and replay: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130907
A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.
About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), Sportsman Country, LLC ("Sportsman Country"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles.
More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group
Company Contact:
Ms. Kewa Luo
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Phone: 1-212-551-3610
Email: IR@kandigroup.com
- Tables Below -
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,612,459
$
4,891,808
Restricted cash
7,878,200
11,218,688
Accounts receivable(net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $331,362 and $133,930 as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
34,071,931
34,397,858
Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $938,624 and $620,919 as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
11,644,868
15,979,794
Notes receivable from JV Company and related party
-
1,137,289
Other receivables
2,342,060
2,650,668
Prepayments and prepaid expense
6,099,704
6,536,839
Due from employees
4,527
7,070
Advances to suppliers
15,211,522
14,908,385
Amount due from JV Company, net
64,775,429
146,422,440
Amount due from related party
-
162,048
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
143,640,700
238,312,887
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property, Plant and equipment, net
12,806,094
12,000,971
Land use rights, net
12,377,307
12,666,047
Construction in progress
69,541,416
53,083,925
Deferred taxes assets
3,301,698
4,383,425
Long Term Investment
-
1,460,034
Investment in JV Company
154,866,326
70,681,013
Goodwill
24,156,275
322,591
Intangible assets
4,811,077
331,116
Advances to suppliers
-
21,592,918
Other long term assets
6,855,927
7,590,734
Amount due from JV Company, net
-
15,907,183
TOTAL Long-Term Assets
288,716,120
200,019,957
TOTAL ASSETS
$
432,356,820
$
438,332,844
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payables
$
92,759,784
$
111,595,540
Other payables and accrued expenses
5,323,548
6,556,209
Short-term loans
32,482,003
33,042,864
Customer deposits
274,205
205,544
Notes payable
18,848,520
28,075,945
Income tax payable
1,181,776
2,902,699
Due to employees
10,521
35,041
Deferred income
1,404,431
2,191,143
Total Current Liabilities
152,284,788
184,604,985
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long term bank loans
30,064,737
30,737,547
Contingent liability
5,345,985
-
Other long-term liability
549,568
-
Total Long-Term Liabilities
35,960,290
30,737,547
TOTAL LIABILITIES
188,245,078
215,342,532
STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,257,312 and 48,036,538 shares issued and 51,297,475 and 48,036,538 outstanding at June 30,2018 and December 31,2017, respectively
51,297
48,037
Additional paid-in capital
254,193,380
233,055,348
Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at June 30,2018 and December 31,2017, respectively)
1,300,210
(3,802,310
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,433,145
)
(6,310,763
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
244,111,742
222,990,312
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
432,356,820
$
438,332,844
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET
11,618,855
1,153,555
$
17,351,318
$
4,116,486
REVENUES FROM JV COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET
4,740,751
26,171,724
7,344,195
27,483,366
REVENUES, NET
16,359,606
27,325,279
24,695,513
31,599,852
COST OF GOODS SOLD
(14,301,594
)
(23,568,343
)
(21,291,550
)
(27,175,584
)
GROSS PROFIT
2,058,012
3,756,936
3,403,963
4,424,268
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
(642,889
)
(5,142,041
)
(1,400,187
)
(25,911,773
)
Selling and marketing
(228,173
)
(402,253
)
(976,398
)
(760,562
)
General and administrative
(3,861,263
)
(1,558,652
)
(3,463,092
)
(9,877,946
)
Total Operating Expenses
(4,732,325
)
(7,102,946
)
(5,839,677
)
(36,550,281
)
(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
(2,674,313
)
(3,346,010
)
(2,435,714
)
(32,126,013
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
456,784
559,425
1,399,777
1,090,067
Interest expense
(471,616
)
(548,810
)
(1,022,033
)
(1,163,263
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
686,833
-
3,367,012
-
Government grants
15,558
262,137
110,813
5,329,611
Share of income (loss) after tax of JV
2,372,696
(8,738,254
)
3,167,751
(13,899,967
)
Other income , net
627,582
121,556
650,559
150,177
Total other income (expense), net
3,687,837
(8,343,946
)
7,673,879
(8,493,375
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,013,524
(11,689,956
)
5,238,165
(40,619,388
)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
361,001
131,939
(135,645
)
4,907,936
NET INCOME (LOSS)
1,374,525
(11,558,017
)
5,102,520
(35,711,452
)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Foreign currency translation
(12,587,622
)
3,118,462
(5,122,382
)
4,910,278
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)
$
(11,213,097
)
$
(8,439,555
)
$
(19,862
)
$
(30,801,174
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC
51,140,542
47,974,974
50,893,356
47,854,351
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED
51,140,542
47,974,974
50,893,356
47,854,351
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$
0.03
$
(0.24
)
$
0.10
$
(0.75
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
0.03
$
(0.24
)
$
0.10
$
(0.75
)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
5,102,520
$
(35,711,452
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
1,791,762
2,334,776
Assets impairments
341,261
38,548
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(7,257
)
-
Deferred taxes
-
(5,415,959
)
Share of income after tax of JV Company
(3,167,751
)
13,899,967
Reserve for fixed assets
(54,799
)
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(3,367,012
)
-
Stock compensation cost
222,259
4,493,187
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:
(Increase) Decrease In:
Accounts receivable
(36,123,904
)
(2,826,433
)
Deferred taxes assets
(53,330
)
-
Notes receivable
502,623
-
Notes receivable from JV Company and related party
2,060,755
4,875,795
Inventories
5,020,163
(1,242,422
)
Other receivables and other assets
927,544
(498,376
)
Due from employee
(22,355
)
(23,344
)
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses
(2,626,098
)
23,946,781
Advances to suppliers-long term
-
(4,099,879
)
Amount due from JV Company
(39,263,079
)
(21,853,571
)
Amount due from JV Company-Long term
15,907,183
-
Due from related party
165,614
-
Increase (Decrease) In:
Accounts payable
41,319,755
25,017,146
Other payables and accrued liabilities
25,636,794
127,252
Notes payable
(11,936,770
)
(2,731,692
)
Customer deposits
75,010
132,765
Income tax payable
(1,837,147
)
(31,314
)
Deferred income
(779,240
)
(5,077,291
)
Loss contingency-litigation
-
2,909,151
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(165,499
)
$
(1,736,365
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net
(122,407
)
(128,509
)
Purchases of land use rights and other intangible assets
(107,917
)
-
Acquisition of Jinhua An Kao (net of cash received)
(3,694,275
)
-
Purchases of construction in progress
(48,042
)
(1,029,516
)
Reimbursement of capitalize interests for construction in progress
1,860,287
-
Long Term Investment
1,492,162
-
Short term investment
-
4,509,183
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
$
(620,192
)
$
3,351,158
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
14,764,553
13,963,923
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(14,764,553
)
(17,018,531)
Repayments of long-term bank loans
(157,070
)
-
Proceeds from notes payable
34,702,510
5,713,368
Repayment of notes payable
(40,349,566
)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(5,804,126
)
$
2,658,760
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(6,589,817
)
4,273,553
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(30,020
)
648,835
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
16,110,496
25,193,298
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
9,490,659
30,115,686
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Income taxes paid
1,815,156
1,001,501
Interest paid
848,232
742,958
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:
Advances to suppliers-long term transferred to construction in progress
22,068,080
8,712,000
Advances to suppliers transferred to construction in progress
6,090,219
-
Purchase of construction in progress in accounts payable
-
5,974,383
Settlement of due from JV Company and related parties with notes receivable
36,310,747
22,819,847
Settlement of accounts receivables with notes receivable from unrelated parties
39,932,517
1,076,386
Assignment of notes receivable from unrelated parties to supplier to settle accounts payable
12,570,974
1,076,386
Assignment of notes receivable from JV Company and related parties to supplier to settle accounts payable
35,176,703
18,348,424
Settlement of accounts payable with notes payables
19,480,843
18,839,444
Deferred tax changed to other comprehensive income
-
24,486
Acquisition of Jinhua An Kao by stock
20,718,859
-
Cancellation of notes payables
10,994,880
-
Amount due from JV Company converted to investment in JV Company
85,602,991
-
Adjustment of construction in progress with accounts payable
8,299,226
-
Adjustment of advance to supplier with accounts payable
3,703,808
-
1Non-GAAP measures, including Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change in fair value of contingent consideration and the effects of stock compensation expenses. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.