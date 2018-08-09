Dino Lingo Language Learning Program Launches New Website for Kids and Tweens

New update includes parent monitoring feature for children 2-12 years old

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Dino Lingo, the award winning interactive-language learning program for kids announces today the launch of a brand new kids and tweens online language learning portal. The company refreshed its new learning platform to be more exciting and engaging. Children between 2-12 years old will now see exciting, colorful and user friendly games, books, and videos where they will collect dinosaurs, earn surprise rewards, gifts at the end of each lesson and more.

The company expects the new reward system for the kids and tweens to hatch dinosaur eggs and collect new dinosaurs and stars; will be a more productive and sticker user experience. Meanwhile providing regular social reports for the parents to view their children's progress.

"We are very excited about the launch of our new site. We love the new look and feel of the site, where we offer quick, easier access for children. The new menu icons shown on top of all pages will allow children to switch between games, videos, and books back and forth. After completion of each video, game or story the page redirects itself to the main page where kids can meet their new dinosaur, as well as choose a new game or a video. Our kid-friendly language learning program is highly active, creative; and even small kids can easily navigate around the website," said Serdar Acar, CEO and Founder of DINO LINGO.

The name Dino Lingo ®, comes from the interactive game where cute and adorable cartoon dinosaur characters teach foreign languages.

The new online language portal is available to users at dinolingo.com for six months, one year and two-year subscription options with 7-days risk-free trial return policy.

About Dino Lingo Inc. ©

The mission of the company is that every child in the world should have a chance to learn another language, which will bring people together and eliminate cultural and language barriers around the world. The 8-year old Florida & New York based language learning company focuses on teaching foreign languages specifically for kids. Dino Lingo is the world's largest language learning program in children's category with 52 different languages and over 25,000 activities, lessons, games, and books.

Dino Lingo® is developed, produced and distributed by Dino Lingo Inc., which is located in Ft. Myers, Florida with a New York City office. All over the world, hundreds of schools and libraries use physical and digital Dino Lingo products such as videos, games, books, DVDs, posters, songs, and printable worksheets, and flashcards. All of the physical products are made in the USA and they are also available for sale at www.dinolingo.com

Learn more: www.dinolingo.com

Follow Dino Lingo: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

*Media, news, and content distribution services provided by 1-800-PublicRelations ( 1800pr )

CONTACT:

PR / Media Contact

Melike Ayan

+1 (212) 980-8090

mayan@dinolingo.com

SOURCE: Dino Lingo