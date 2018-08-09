Huhtamäki Oyj: Changes in Huhtamaki Global Executive Team

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9.8.2018 AT 16:00

Changes in Huhtamaki Global Executive Team

Petr Domin (52), Executive Vice President, Fiber Packaging and a member of the Global Executive Team has decided to leave Huhtamaki on 31 August 2018 to pursue new career opportunities. The process for finding Petr's successor has been started.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Petr for his long-time contribution and wish him all the best in his future challenges," says Jukka Moisio, CEO.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are

Jukka Moisio (Chairman), Chief Executive Officer;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Leena Lie, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications (as of August 27, 2018);

Sami Pauni, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Senior Vice President, Human Resources;

Clay Dunn, Executive Vice President, North America;

Olli Koponen, Executive Vice President, Flexible Packaging; and

Eric Le Lay, Executive Vice President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania



For further information, please contact:

Jukka Moisio, CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

Teija Sarajärvi, SVP Human Resources, tel. +358 10 686 7027



HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications



