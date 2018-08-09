Corel: PaintShop Pro 2019: New Technologies Go Beyond the Photo, Delivering the Ultimate Image Editor for Budget-Conscious Photographers & Content Creators

OTTAWA, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing PaintShop Pro 2019 (http://www.paintshoppro.com/en/products/paintshop-pro/?utm_source=CORPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2019) - the complete photo editing suite that offers photographers and content creators an advanced set of tools to inspire experimentation and creativity for visually stunning results. The new suite adds Pic-to-Painting, an AI-powered technology to transform any photo into an exquisite work of art; support for 360-degree cameras; and a streamlined user experience with boosted performance to perfect any image, faster than ever. Plus, choose PaintShop Pro 2019 Ultimate for an impressive collection of bonus applications including the all-new PhotoMirage Express that makes it simple to transform photographs into mesmerizing moving images.

"As any photographer or content creator will tell you, it's become increasingly difficult to stand out from the crowd when sharing your images online. With PaintShop Pro 2019, we've implemented exciting technologies that give you a selection of new, attention-grabbing ways to engage with and captivate your audience," said Chris Pierce, Senior Product Manager for Corel Photo. "And this is all achieved through a faster and streamlined editing environment that makes it easier for anyone to jump in and get started right away."

The new PaintShop Pro 2019 (http://www.paintshoppro.com/en/products/paintshop-pro/standard/?utm_source=CORPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2019) is an all-in-one photo editing package tailored to meets the needs of today's creatives with:

Next-Level Creative Innovation

NEW! AI-Powered Pic-to-Painting: Create stunning masterpieces with the help of Deep Neural Networks that analyze your photo and transform it into a work of art that replicates the style of iconic artists.

Create stunning masterpieces with the help of Deep Neural Networks that analyze your photo and transform it into a work of art that replicates the style of iconic artists. NEW! 360° Camera Support: Now edit any photo taken with a 360° camera. Straighten and rotate the image, instantly remove and replace the tripod using Magic Fill, or create a cool 'tiny planet' effect.

Now edit any photo taken with a 360° camera. Straighten and rotate the image, instantly remove and replace the tripod using Magic Fill, or create a cool 'tiny planet' effect. NEW! Creative Content Collection: Creativity is at our core, so we've made it easier to jump-start any artistic process by adding 10 brushes, 10 color palettes, 10 gradients, 10 patterns, and 20+ picture tubes - all new!

Performance Improvements to Accelerate Any Workflow

ENHANCED! Most-Used Actions: See major speed boosts to favorite tools like Crop and One-Step Photo Fix. Now automatically apply a series of corrections quicker than ever and rotate or position the crop tool up to 5x faster than before. Plus, enjoy a more subtle Autosave process, now with fewer interruptions.

See major speed boosts to favorite tools like Crop and One-Step Photo Fix. Now automatically apply a series of corrections quicker than ever and rotate or position the crop tool up to 5x faster than before. Plus, enjoy a more subtle Autosave process, now with fewer interruptions. ENHANCED! Hardware Support: Take advantage of improved support for 4K displays and all of the latest mainstream and WinTab-aware graphics tablets, including Windows Ink, so whether drawing, painting, or applying adjustments and effects, a pen can be used for more control.

Take advantage of improved support for 4K displays and all of the latest mainstream and WinTab-aware graphics tablets, including Windows Ink, so whether drawing, painting, or applying adjustments and effects, a pen can be used for more control. NEW!50+ User-Inspired Updates: We've made over 50 performance and feature improvements based on requests from our community. From adding text to cropping, erasing, painting, and working with brushes, the editing experience is now smoother than ever.

A Simplified User Experience

ENHANCED! Crop Toolbar: The power of Crop has been extended to include most-used photo enhancement features, including Instant Effects, One-Step Photo Fix, and Depth of Field.

The power of Crop has been extended to include most-used photo enhancement features, including Instant Effects, One-Step Photo Fix, and Depth of Field. ENHANCED! UI Customization: Increase the text size of the main UI for better visibility. Choose Small or Large text from the User Interface menu to tailor the editing environment for the way you want to work.

Increase the text size of the main UI for better visibility. Choose Small or Large text from the User Interface menu to tailor the editing environment for the way you want to work. NEW! Seamless Content and Plugin Migration: Easily transfer content from previous versions for a seamless upgrade experience. Previously installed plugins, scripts, brush tips, color palettes, gradients, patterns, textures, and effects will instantly be available in the new version.

Choose PaintShop Pro 2019 Ultimate (http://www.paintshoppro.com/en/products/paintshop-pro/ultimate/?utm_source=CORPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2019) for a comprehensive creative suite. Get a powerful photo editor, plus bonus add-ons worth more than $280 to elevate your photography game:

NEW! PhotoMirage Express: Effortlessly transform any image into a mesmerizing animation in a matter of minutes. Bringing photos to life is ridiculously easy and addictively fun, and sharing masterpieces on social media is a breeze. Blur the line between photo and video to create awe-inspiring photo animations that captivate, engage, and transfix.

Effortlessly transform any image into a mesmerizing animation in a matter of minutes. Bringing photos to life is ridiculously easy and addictively fun, and sharing masterpieces on social media is a breeze. Blur the line between photo and video to create awe-inspiring photo animations that captivate, engage, and transfix. NEW! Painter Essentials 6: Become a digital artist with this easy-to-learn painting program. Transform your photos into amazing oil, pastel, or watercolor works of art. Or learn to paint, draw, and sketch from scratch using pencils, pens, and particles.

Become a digital artist with this easy-to-learn painting program. Transform your photos into amazing oil, pastel, or watercolor works of art. Or learn to paint, draw, and sketch from scratch using pencils, pens, and particles. NEW! Perfectly Clear 3.5 SE: Intelligent image analysis finds and fixes camera flaws and limitations automatically. With Perfectly Clear 3.5 SE, photos are seconds from perfection, thanks to award-winning one-click image correction technology that does all the complex work for you.

Intelligent image analysis finds and fixes camera flaws and limitations automatically. With Perfectly Clear 3.5 SE, photos are seconds from perfection, thanks to award-winning one-click image correction technology that does all the complex work for you. AfterShot 3: Extend your RAW workflow with professional-grade, non-destructive photo editing and take control of large photo collections. Make easy corrections and enhancements, and save time with batch processing tools that let you apply adjustments to one or thousands of photos at once.

Extend your RAW workflow with professional-grade, non-destructive photo editing and take control of large photo collections. Make easy corrections and enhancements, and save time with batch processing tools that let you apply adjustments to one or thousands of photos at once. Corel Creative Collection: Expand your creative capabilities with dozens of brushes, textures, and over 100 royalty-free backgrounds. Enhance photo projects with playful designs, flowers, sunsets, and more, along with an array of lively brushstrokes.

The Corel Photo Video Bundle is a Complete Content Creators Toolkit

The ultimate duo for digital content creators, the Photo Video Bundle brings together new PaintShop Pro 2019 and VideoStudio Pro 2018 for a complete photo, design, and video editing suite to help tell your story across any medium. For more information on the Corel Photo Video Bundle, visit us at www.paintshoppro.com/photo-video-bundle (http://www.paintshoppro.com/photo-video-bundle/?utm_source=CORPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2019).

Pricing and Availability

PaintShop Pro 2019 and PaintShop Pro 2019 Ultimate are available now in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for PaintShop Pro 2019 is $79.99 USD / €69.99 / £69.99. SRP for PaintShop Pro 2019 Ultimate is $99.99 USD / €89.99 / £89.99. SRP for PaintShop Pro 2019 and Video Studio 2018 bundle is $159.99 USD / €139.99 / £139.99. UK and Euro pricing includes VAT. Upgrade pricing is available to registered users of all previous versions of PaintShop Pro (excludes NFR, OEM, and Academic versions). For more information, or to download a free 30-day trial, please visit www.paintshoppro.com (http://www.paintshoppro.com/?utm_source=CORPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2019).

To learn more about volume licensing for enterprise or education, please visit www.paintshoppro.com/business (http://www.paintshoppro.com/business/?utm_source=CORPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2019).

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies. Our mission is simple: to help people achieve new levels of creativity, productivity, and success. For more information, please visit www.corel.com (http://www.corel.com/?utm_source=CORPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2019).

© 2018 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, AfterShot, Essentials, Painter, PaintShop, PhotoMirage, Pic-to-Painting, and VideoStudio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent (http://www.corel.com/patent).

