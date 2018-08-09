Examining the results of France's latest solar PV tender, Finergreen says that Engie has secured the largest share of the 727.9 MWp awarded this week. Overall, 103 projects were awarded under three categories for average tariffs of between €52.1/MWh and 83.8/MWh.Overall, France is aiming to install 4 GW of solar PV via six auctions, which were first introduced in 2016. Originally, the government was aiming to install 3 GW, but increased its target by 1 GW last December. The results of the fourth round were announced on August 6 by the Ministère de la Transition Ecologiqueet Solidaire: a total ...

