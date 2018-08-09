The "Industrial Gases Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial gases market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Industrial Gases Market in Europe 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is industrial gases as an alternative source of energy. Hydrogen is the most abundantly found element, especially in water. In addition to being an industrial gas, it can be used for reducing the emission of greenhouse gases.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of industrial gases in the automotive industry. Many established automotive brands are based out of European countries. Europe is an established market for the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. Industrial gases are used in metal processing, metal fabrication, and electronic assembly during the manufacturing process.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is energy-intensive production process of industrial gases. The operating costs involved in the production of industrial gases are high because of the high energy costs. Energy cost for ensuring smooth operations accounts for a significant proportion of the production cost for certain industrial gases.
Key vendors
- Air Liquide
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Messer
- The Linde Group
- Praxair
- SOL
- BASF
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Packaged
- Merchant
- Tonnage
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Manufacturing
- Chemical processing
- Metallurgy
- Medical and healthcare
- Food and beverages
- Refining
- Electronics
- Other end-users
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Germany
- Austria
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Scandinavian countries
- Spain
- Poland
- Other European countries
- Market opportunity by country
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Industrial gases as an alternative source of energy
- Increasing popularity of additive manufacturing
- Increasing use of cryogenic deflashing for elastomer products
- Mobile refueling units of biogas
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
