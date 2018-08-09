sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

192,30 Euro		+1,05
+0,55 %
WKN: A2E4L7 ISIN: DE000A2E4L75 Ticker-Symbol: LINU 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDE AG Z.UMTAUSCH Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINDE AG Z.UMTAUSCH 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,31
192,46
17:37
192,25
192,40
17:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA108,20-0,32 %
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC137,99-0,05 %
BASF SE80,45+0,12 %
LINDE AG Z.UMTAUSCH192,30+0,55 %
PRAXAIR INC133,98+0,13 %