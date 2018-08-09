The "Industrial Gases Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial gases market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Industrial Gases Market in Europe 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is industrial gases as an alternative source of energy. Hydrogen is the most abundantly found element, especially in water. In addition to being an industrial gas, it can be used for reducing the emission of greenhouse gases.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of industrial gases in the automotive industry. Many established automotive brands are based out of European countries. Europe is an established market for the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. Industrial gases are used in metal processing, metal fabrication, and electronic assembly during the manufacturing process.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is energy-intensive production process of industrial gases. The operating costs involved in the production of industrial gases are high because of the high energy costs. Energy cost for ensuring smooth operations accounts for a significant proportion of the production cost for certain industrial gases.

Key vendors

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer

The Linde Group

Praxair

SOL

BASF

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Packaged

Merchant

Tonnage

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Manufacturing

Chemical processing

Metallurgy

Medical and healthcare

Food and beverages

Refining

Electronics

Other end-users

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Germany

Austria

Italy

France

UK

Scandinavian countries

Spain

Poland

Other European countries

Market opportunity by country

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Industrial gases as an alternative source of energy

Increasing popularity of additive manufacturing

Increasing use of cryogenic deflashing for elastomer products

Mobile refueling units of biogas

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

