Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2018) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on August 8, 2018 (the "Meeting"). A total of 35,613,487 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 70.53% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted 100% in favour of the election of all director nominees.

Shareholders also voted in favour of approving the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is a gold exploration company focused on leveraging its properties, people, technology and capital to produce district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises 275 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

