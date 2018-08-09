Are smart robots slated to take over all human jobs soon? Or will automation technology open the doors to a whole new world order? The rapid growth of robotics in all spheres of life be it the manufacturing industry, healthcare, or automotive is leading to a sense of inhibition and insecurity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005789/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart robots market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Looking for more insights into the robotics industry? Read Technavio's latest report on the global smart robots market

Technavio's research provides a detailed analysis of the smart robots market along with insights into the product portfolio of the key players in the robotics industry. This research will help to gain a clear perspective on the direction and role of robots in the near future.

Find out what lies ahead in the robotics industry. Read Artificial Intelligence of Smart Robots Are They as Good as Humans?

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005789/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com