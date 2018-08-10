ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Participate in Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference August 14-15, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - August 10, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that the company management will participate in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference taking place on August 14-15, 2018, in New York City.
ObsEva's presentation will take place on Tuesday, August 14th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).
About ObsEva
ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV", as well as the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN".
For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).
For further information, please contact:
Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:
Christophe Lamps
Dynamics Group
cla@dynamicsgroup.ch (mailto:cla@dynamicsgroup.ch)
+41 22 308 6220 Office
+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile
Media Contact U.S.:
Jeanene Timberlake
RooneyPartners LLC
jtimberlake@rooneyco.com (mailto:jtimberlake@rooneyco.com)
+1 646 770 8858
CEO Office Contact:
Shauna Dillon
shauna.dillon@obseva.ch (mailto:shauna.dillon@obseva.ch)
+41 22 552 1550
Investor Contact:
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)
+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile
