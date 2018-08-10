SAFEGUARDS | Hardlines NO. 108/18

In August 2010, we informed you [1] (http://newsletter.sgs.com/eNewsletterPro/uploadedimages/000006/SGS-Safeguards-14010-New-York-State-bans-BPA-in-Certain-Childcare-Products-EN-10.pdf?dc=http&lb=) that the US state of New York had prohibited bisphenol A (BPA) in childcare products for young children. The scope of childcare products in the law are pacifiers and unfilled beverage containers for children under three years old for the consumption of liquids. These include, among other things, baby bottles, baby bottle lines and cups, cup lids, pacifiers, sippy cups, straws and unfilled beverage containers. That piece of legislation became effective in December 2010.

In March 2018, the New Yok State Assembly introduced A9997 [2] (http://www.assembly.state.ny.us/leg/?term=2017&bn=A09997) (companion S7944) to prohibit six BPA-analogues in childcare products. This proposal, known as the 'Bisphenol-Free Children and Babies Act', would expand the existing BPA prohibition in childcare products. This bill has now advanced to third reading. If eventually signed into law, A9997 amends the state's Environmental Conservation Law and will become effective on December 31, 2019.

Highlights of the proposal are summarized in Table 1.

US State of New York, A9997, 2018 Session

Bisphenol-Free Children and Babies Act Substance Scope Requirement Effective Date Bisphenol AF (BPAF) Bisphenol AP (BPAP) Bisphenol B (BPB) Bisphenol F (BPF) Bisphenol S (BPS) Bisphenol Z (BPZ) Childcare products for children aged 3 and under Prohibited December 31, 2019

Table 1

Next step:

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for childcare products for New York State.

Throughout a global network of laboratories, SGS can offer comprehensive testing, product assessments and consultancy services related to California Proposition 65 to assist your risk management in your supply chain for consumer goods such as DIYs, electrical and electronics, hardgoods products, juvenile products, and textile & toy products. For further information, please visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS (http://www.sgs.com/en/Newsletters/Global/SafeGuards-and-Product-Recalls.aspx)!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry (http://www.sgs.com/consumercompact)