Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Q2 2018 earnings release date and conference call information

London, United Kingdom, August 10, 2018 - Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled to release its second quarter 2018 results on Tuesday August 21st, 2018.



In connection with the earnings release, a conference call/webcast will be held as described below.



A conference call will be held at 10:30 a.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. BST on Tuesday August 21st, 2018.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://services.choruscall.com/links/sdlp180821HSoegJ3g.html)



B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link. (http://dpregister.com/10123007)

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on August 21st by dialling:

US dial in: +1-877-317-6714

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire



International dial in: +1-412-317-5476The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference call.There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/)If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/) (Investor Relations)Participant list information required: Full name & company