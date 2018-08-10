Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 09-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 414.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 421.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.72p INCLUDING current year revenue 417.50p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---