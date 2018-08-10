sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,305 Euro		-0,075
-3,15 %
WKN: A11QW5 ISIN: DE000A11QW50 Ticker-Symbol: ECX 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIGENOMICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPIGENOMICS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,25
2,30
14:01
2,255
2,305
14:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPIGENOMICS AG
EPIGENOMICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EPIGENOMICS AG2,305-3,15 %