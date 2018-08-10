As from August 17, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Hövding Sverige AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until August 29, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HOVD TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011563618 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 158689 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from August 17, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Hövding Sverige AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HOVD BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011563626 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 158690 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200 252.