Trina Solar provides 167MW of PV modules to Europe's largest PV project

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 9, Trina Solar Limited ("Trina Solar" or the "Company") announced that the photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer will provide 167MW of PV modules to the largest solar PV project in Europe.

ACS Group and its subsidiary Cobra, specialized in turnkey energetic infrastructures, are building up the power station in Mula, Murcia province (Spain) which will cover 1,000 hectares with a total power capacity of 500MW. Deliveries are scheduled for Q3/Q4-2018 and Q1-2019. The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2019.

Trina Solar will supply 496,000 units of its TSM-PE14H multicrystalline modules with power outputs between 335 and 340W. The half-cell design yields higher efficiency and its new cell string layout reduces energy losses caused by inter-row shading. In addition, the 1,500V certified modules are ideal for large-scale installations since BOS costs are reduced by connecting more modules in a string.

"We are very excited to see this impressive PV project grow with Trina Solar modules as it will be the biggest in Europe", said Gonzalo de Viña, Head of Trina Solar Module Business Europe. "We are confident that our business relationship with Cobra has a bright future. Despite the paralysis of recent years in the Spanish PV market, this endeavor proves that the sun shines again in the country for solar PV as the technology is already competitive without subsidies".

De la Viña added, "In addition to the continuous growth in Europe, among other traditional markets, our products have been gaining momentum and increasing popularity in the Middle East, Latin America and APAC since the beginning of the year. With the continuing success in emerging markets, our order book has far exceeded expectations."

As a leading global module manufacturer, Trina Solar has built a strong sales and operations team worldwide with products sold to over 100 countries and regions across the world. By the end of 2017, the company's accumulated shipments totaled 32GW, ranking the firm the first among module manufacturers worldwide.

In 2017, Trina Solar's global shipments amounted to more than 9GW, over 60 percent of which were delivered to locations outside of the PV manufacturer's home market. As the third quarter of 2018 arrives, Trina Solar's modules continue to sell well across the world while the company's production facilities located in and outside China are running at full capacity. Trina Solar is expanding its supply capabilities with the aim of addressing the increasing demand for its products.

