MYM Appoints Elizabeth S. Liu, QC to Board of Directors

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth S. Liu, QC to the Board of Directors effective August 1, 2018. Ms. Liu founded and is Managing Director of LINK Business Law Group, a law firm that provides a broad range of legal, strategic and risk management advice, as well as general counsel services. Her clients include both early-stage and established companies in a variety of industries.

Prior to establishing LINK Business Law Group, Ms. Liu was Managing Partner at Basham Thompson & Liu LLP, a boutique litigation firm. She then served as Vice President and General Counsel to the Flora Group of Companies where she was involved in all aspects of the group's operations and provided guidance on contracts and other legal and risk planning issues. Flora manufactures and sells premium natural health products and has numerous distributorships in international markets.

Ms. Liu was appointed Queen's Counsel by Order-in-Council in December 2016.

"We are happy to welcome Elizabeth to the MYM family," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "Elizabeth brings with her over 25 years of legal and management experience. Her time spent working with the Flora Group of Companies will prove instrumental in creating and distributing new lines of premium cannabis natural health products."

Ms. Liu was granted options to purchase 100,000 common shares of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $1.32 per share. 25,000 options will vest every six months from August 1, 2018. The expiry date of this option is August 1, 2021.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that are anticipated to have over 1.5 million square feet of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in two additional cannabis production projects in Australia and Colombia. The "Northern Rivers Project" in New South Wales, Australia is expected to have 1.2 million square feet of cannabis production space. In Colombia, MYM partner, Colombia Organica, currently hold a seed to sale license for low THC cannabis and are in the licensing process for the cultivation and production of high THC cannabis extracts. Plans are underway for MYM and Colombia Organica to build a cannabis production facility in the region. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

