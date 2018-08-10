sprite-preloader
WKN: 882987 ISIN: US4403271046 Ticker-Symbol: HM9 
10.08.2018 | 15:08
Horace Mann Educators Corporation: Horace Mann to Participate in 7th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference on August 15

SPRINGFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) today announced Vice President of Corporate Finance Ryan Greenier will present at the 7th Annual Intellisight Conference in Minneapolis on August 14-15, 2018.

Mr. Greenier's remarks at the conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT on August 15. For those unable to attend the conference, a real-time audio webcast can be accessed by visiting investors.horacemann.com. Shortly after the live presentation concludes, a webcast replay will be made available on the Events page of investors.horacemann.com.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit www.horacemann.com.

Website:

https://www.horacemann.com

Contact information:

Heather J. Wietzel
Vice President, Investor Relations
217-788-5144
Investorrelations@horacemann.com

SOURCE: Horace Mann Educators Corporation


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE