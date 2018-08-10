New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Specific Therapeutic Benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD) Validated by FDA," featuring Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC: MCOA).

The unique company vision emanates from Donald Steinberg, MCOA's CEO. A cannabis industry pioneer, he founded the first cannabinoid-centric company to trade on a U.S. stock market. His vast knowledge and industry experience give MCOA unparalleled insights into the machinations of the CBD markets and the vision to capitalize on industry opportunities in a market projected to exceed $2 billion in the coming years. In keeping with this ambitious strategy, Steinberg and his partner, Charlie Larsen, formed Marijuana Company of America as well its sister company, Canadian-based Global Hemp Group, Inc. (OTC: GBHPF), which is focused on the legal cultivation and processing of industrial hemp. MCOA continues to build an impressive portfolio of synergistic companies across the hemp spectrum. From farm to finished products, MCOA's socially conscious strategy is to capitalize at each profit point and establish a significant footprint at multiple inflection points across the entire hemp value chain. MCOA has worked to create a recognized and respected hempSMART product line that contains levels of clinically researched ingredients designed to exceed consumer expectations and support the body's natural endocannabinoid system. To serve health-conscious consumers, hempSMART includes an array of proprietary nutritional products.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

