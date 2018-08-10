SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Milk Thistle Extract Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The growing demand for clean-label products coupled with increasing health awareness of consumers has prompted food manufacturers to use milk thistle extracts in their products. In addition, the milk thistle extract market is driven by the rising use of nutritional product extracts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005031/en/

Global Milk Thistle Extract Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who have a limited number of third-party raw material vendors since it will help in maintaining product composition and quality," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik. "Additionally, the adoption of lean manufacturing processes by the suppliers will help the buyers in achieving production efficiency and cost-savings," added Kowshik.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer valuable insights into strategic category management objectives and highlights opportunities to maximize cost-savings from the perspective of both the buyers and the suppliers. Additionally, these reports benchmark supplier evaluation criteria to help in the critical decision-making process of the buyers while devising a strategic and cost-effective category procurement.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the global milk thistle extracts market.

Rising demand for clean-label products and increasing health awareness

Innovations and use of milk thistle extracts in food products

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

Report scope snapshot: Milk thistle extracts market

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category pricing insights

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category management strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Agricultural Adjuvant Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Vegetable Protein Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005031/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com