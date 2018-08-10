Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization engagement on the food service industry. A food service client wanted to understand the problems related to marketing spend and establish an optimum marketing mix model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005262/en/

Quantzig's Marketing Mix Optimization Helps a Leading Food Service Provider Optimize Their Marketing Efforts. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the food industry experts at Quantzig,"Recently, the food service industry has been witnessing a drastic shortage in the supply of raw materials and this is due to the adverse weather conditions and natural calamities."

The global food service industry comprises of restaurants and leading food chains that are focussed on expanding their base of the consumer by providing low-cost options to the customers to replace home-cooked meals. The global food service industry has been greatly affected by economic volatility over the years, changing preferences of consumer, and market dynamism. As a result, leading food service companies are looking for innovative ways to meet the increasing demands of customers and improve their position in the market.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The marketing mix optimization solution helped the client to gain a 360-degree approach to the market effectiveness and optimized their efforts in marketing and measured an increment in the revenue and profit. The client was able to quantify the marketing effectiveness of their channels in terms of revenue, incremental sales, contributions, and ROI.

This marketing mix optimization engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain insights into market conditions to improve the decision-making process

Enhance marketing efforts and measure an increment in the revenue and profit

To know more about the benefits of marketing mix optimization, speak to an expert

This marketing mix optimization engagement offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the impact of long-term sales and the overall customer experience

Measuring how specific channels are performed at specific time intervals in the presence of negative media publicity

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our engagement, request a proposal

View the complete marketing mix optimization study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/food-service-marketing-mix-optimization

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005262/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us