FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Lufthansa Consulting is the reliable partner for business success in the aviation industry

This year Lufthansa Consulting is celebrating its founding as a limited company 30 years ago. All in all, the aviation consultancy has now been providing expertise and services to clients for more than 40 years starting in 1976 as a department of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Lufthansa Consulting operates worldwide, providing specialist expertise in all areas of commercial aviation and offering a range of custom-made services to airlines, airports, aviation authorities as well as to related industries and institutions. The German management consultancy currently employs 100 full-time and freelance staff, and in addition to the headquarters in Frankfurt has an office in Moscow and Rio de Janeiro. In-house consulting work for the Lufthansa Group companies has gained in importance over the past five years.

What sets the company apart from its competitors is the way in which it supports its customers and helps them to implement solutions developed in projects with a passion for the aviation industry. This hallmark has paid off: more than 3.000 projects were successfully concluded over the past 30 years. Lufthansa Consulting has even more reason to celebrate. This year, the aviation consultancy was awarded as one of Germany's leading consultancies from an esteemed German business magazine for the third time in a row. For more details, please click here.

The infographic shows the highlights from 1988 until today.

https://www.lhconsulting.com/company/news/article/30-years-competence-as-independent-lufthansa-group-subsidiary/

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

For more information or if you have any further questions, please contact:

Lufthansa Consulting GmbH

Public Relations

Marlene Hollwurtel

Phone: +49-151-589-40-538

Marlene.Hollwurtel@LHConsulting.com

www.LHConsulting.com