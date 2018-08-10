The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 9 August 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1371.54

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1363.08

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1397.15

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1388.69

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

