Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Viking Supply Ships AB, LEI: 549300EE66H3WO5AYK71 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: VSSAB B SE0010820613 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Viking Supply Ships AB today at 16.00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16.30 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16.40 CET, August 10, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB