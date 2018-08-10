Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2018-08-17
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2020-12-01
|3102
|SE0000317943
|4.00 %
|250 +/- 250
|2025-06-01
|3109
|SE0005703550
|1.00 %
|250 +/- 250
Settlement date 2018-08-21
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 17, 2018
Highest permitted bid volume: 250 SEK million
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)
ON AUG 17, 2018.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se