Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2018-08-17

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2020-12-01 3102 SE0000317943 4.00 % 250 +/- 250 2025-06-01 3109 SE0005703550 1.00 % 250 +/- 250

Settlement date 2018-08-21

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 17, 2018

Highest permitted bid volume: 250 SEK million

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON AUG 17, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se