Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions inflation-linked bonds

|Auction date
|2018-10-26
|Loan
|3102
|Coupon
|4.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000317943
|Maturity
|2020-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-2.648 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-2.648 %
|Highest yield
|-2.648 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2018-10-26
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,050
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|-1.019 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.026 %
|Highest yield
|-1.005 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|40.00
