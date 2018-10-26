sprite-preloader
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.10.2018 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions inflation-linked bonds

Auction date2018-10-26
Loan3102
Coupon4.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0000317943
Maturity2020-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln500
Volume bought, SEK mln250
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield-2.648 %
Lowest accepted yield-2.648 %
Highest yield-2.648 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00


Auction date2018-10-26
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,050
Volume bought, SEK mln250
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield-1.019 %
Lowest accepted yield-1.026 %
Highest yield-1.005 %
% accepted at lowest yield40.00


